Mueller begins second term as South Bend’s mayor; Black Lives Matter protests inauguration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many in South Bend are ringing in the new year and new hopes with the inauguration of incumbent Mayor James Mueller.

New Year’s Day marked the first day of Mueller’s second term in office. It comes after a landslide victory over Republican Desmont Upchurch during the 2023 municipal elections.

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of our next chapter, the resurgence of our world-famed city, and a brighter future for South Bend,” Mayor Mueller said during his inauguration ceremony inside the Century Center.

That resurgence is part of a larger to-do list. The mayor addressed key issues that continue to challenge South Bend.

“We must work to unite our community and resist the calls from the loudest, most extreme voices that are pulling us apart,” he said. “In this important work, South Bend can and must lead the way.”

Community members are equally optimistic about the leadership.

“I’m just so thankful that they’re willing to give their time — their precious time — to serve their citizens,” said Penny Hughes.

“I think Mayor Mueller is on the right path of the direction that we want to go in,” said David Reid, campaign manager. “I think he’ll do well his next four years and I think he’s going to put South Bend right in the position it needs to be.”

That next chapter also coming at a time of historic shift in the city council, which is now primarily women and minority led. Voters purged the South Bend Common Council of its lone 5th district Republican Eli Wax, which was a historically GOP-held seat for decades.

But with a new slate of opportunities, new hopes are in the air.

“We join here this first day of 2024, confident that this will be the best chapter of our story yet and that together we will rise to new heights,” Mayor Mueller said.

The mayor also noted South Bend’s historic past, saying the city has had plenty of pitfalls but that his administration is hoping for a brighter future.

While many in Mueller’s camp are celebrating the start of four more years at the city’s helm, a group of protesters gathered outside the Century Center to make their voices heard. Black Lives Matter South Bend says they want more to be done about poverty facing the city’s Black community.

Group leaders said members of the BLM South Bend have been part of the city’s budget-setting process for years. Some of the issues addressed are safe and clean, affordable housing, tenant rights, economic and neighborhood development, and racial equity and inclusion.

Joseph Shabazz, the chairman of the labor and industry subcommittee for the NAACP who also works with Black Lives Matter, says the group wants more to be done for Black-owned businesses.

“We are very concerned about the way they’ve been treating contractors, most especially on how they have done this whole business sweep situation,” Shabazz said. “They got rid of a guy that was actually doing something in our community that was positive and nice, and he is not there anymore. So, we need some transparency over there. We need them to come up with those letters of commitments where people can get the help they need so that we can compete on an equal level with the other contractors in this city.

“This city can no longer function like its functioning with just a certain set of people doing work and a certain set being left out,” Shabazz added. “That don’t work no more.”

Black Lives Matter says the city did not spend a single dollar on Black-owned businesses in 2020 despite spending millions in city contracts. BLM leaders say they want to see that trend reversed.

