Michiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
(WNDU) - While many of you were up until the early hours of the morning ringing in the new year with friends and family, some lucky parents here in Michiana welcomed their newborns to the world!
Mishawaka
Saint Joseph Health System says it helped deliver its first baby of 2024 just before 3:40 a.m. at its Mishawaka hospital.
Mother Ashley gave birth to a baby girl named Elena. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
South Bend
Beacon Health System says its first baby of the new year was born at 5:15 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Owen (pictured at the top of this story) weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Beacon Health System says mom Kelsey, dad Zach, and baby Owen are doing well!
Elkhart
The first baby of the new year at Elkhart General Hospital was born just before 6:30 a.m. to new parents Kayla Enyeart and Peter Milonopoulos.
Addison Diane Milonopoulos weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
