Michiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

Owen weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Owen weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces.(Beacon Health System)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - While many of you were up until the early hours of the morning ringing in the new year with friends and family, some lucky parents here in Michiana welcomed their newborns to the world!

Mishawaka

Saint Joseph Health System says it helped deliver its first baby of 2024 just before 3:40 a.m. at its Mishawaka hospital.

Mother Ashley gave birth to a baby girl named Elena. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Mother Ashley gave birth to a baby girl named Elena. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
Mother Ashley gave birth to a baby girl named Elena. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces.(Saint Joseph Health System)

South Bend

Beacon Health System says its first baby of the new year was born at 5:15 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Owen (pictured at the top of this story) weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Beacon Health System says mom Kelsey, dad Zach, and baby Owen are doing well!

Elkhart

The first baby of the new year at Elkhart General Hospital was born just before 6:30 a.m. to new parents Kayla Enyeart and Peter Milonopoulos.

Addison Diane Milonopoulos weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Addison Diane Milonopoulos weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Addison Diane Milonopoulos weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.(Beacon Health System)

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Community

House of Bounce Fun Center back in business

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh and WNDU.com
House of Bounce has returned to a new location on Edison Road in Mishawaka.

Events

‘Poppin’ Bottles and Makin’ Clay Bowls’ at The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh and WNDU.com
You can ring in the new year with a newly designed piece of art by checking out The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery’s New Year’s Eve event!

Holidays

How to make a DIY Old Fashioned Bar

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to make a DIY Old Fashioned Bar for New Year's Eve parties!

Latest News

Elkhart

Interim Elkhart Fire Chief Rodney Dale

Elkhart names interim fire chief

Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Assistant Chief Rodney Dale will start the new year as interim fire chief following Shaun Edgerton’s retirement announcement.

Community

Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith

Knox police chief announces retirement

Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Chief Harold Smith’s retirement date is set for Jan. 23.

Holidays

The South Bend Kwanzaa celebration featured local group UZIMA! Drum and Dance, leading the...

‘Get that positivity out in the community’: South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
As part of the celebration, they honored six “elders” in the community who have made an impact, toasting their ancestors while instilling hope in their children.

Events

A speed carving competition takes place at the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival in Niles, Jan....

20th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The festival will take place the weekend of Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14. along Main Street in downtown.

Events

The Maple City Ice Bowl is a great way to have fun while giving back, as this disc golf...

Maple City Ice Bowl fighting food insecurity in Goshen

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The Maple City Ice Bowl is a great way to have fun while giving back, as this disc golf charity event raises money for The Window food pantry in Goshen.

Holidays

Michiana leaders educating community on Day 2 of Kwanzaa

Updated: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
|
By Alex Almanza and WNDU.com
We understand that many of you may have never heard of the holiday, which is why we brought in two people who know it well.