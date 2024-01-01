Boil order lifted in Walkerton

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
UPDATE: Town officials say the boil order was lifted at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Walkerton say the town is currently under a water boil order.

The boil order went into effect on New Year’s Day (Monday) and is in effect until further notice.

According to a letter from town officials regarding the order, it’s a precautionary measure that’s being recommended because of a loss of pressure in the water mains in the area.

Town officials say you shouldn’t drink the water or use it for cooking until it has been boiled.

“It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before consuming.” the letter states. “Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.”

Before the order can be canceled, officials say water samples taken on two successive days must be tested and meet all drinking water standards.

