Boil order issued in Walkerton

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Walkerton say the town is currently under a water boil order.

The boil order went into effect on New Year’s Day (Monday) and is in effect until further notice.

Town officials say you shouldn’t drink the water or use it for cooking until it has been boiled.

