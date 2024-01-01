Black Lives Matter South Bend protests Mayor Mueller’s inauguration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a group of protestors made their voices heard. Black Lives Matter South Bend says they want more to be done about poverty facing the city’s black community.

Group leaders said members of the B-L-M South Bend have been part of the city’s budget-setting process for years. Some of the issues addressed are safe and clean, affordable housing, tenant rights, economic and neighborhood development, and racial equity and inclusion.

16NewsNow spoke with the chairman of the labor and industry subcommittee for the NAACP, Joseph Shabazz, who also works with Black Lives Matter, and says the group wants more to be done for black-owned businesses.

“We are very concerned about the way we have been treating contractors. Especially on how they have done this whole business sweep situation. They got rid of a guy who was doing something in our community that was positive and nice and he is not there anymore,” said Shabazz. “So we need some transparency over there. We need them to come up with those letters of commitment where people can get the help they need. In order to compete at an equal level with the other contractors in this city. This city can no longer function like its continuing to function with just a certain set of people work and having a certain set being left out and that don’t work no more.”

Black Lives Matter says the city did not spend a single dollar on black-owned businesses in 2020, despite spending millions in city contracts.

BLM leaders say they want to see that trend reversed.

