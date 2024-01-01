3 arrested after missing 11-year-old girl from northeast Indiana found in Wisconsin

A missing Zanesville girl has been found safe and three people have been arrested for...
A missing Zanesville girl has been found safe and three people have been arrested for kidnapping her.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people from South Dakota are now in custody in Wisconsin after they allegedly kidnapped an 11-year-old girl from northeast Indiana.

According to our affiliate WPTA in Fort Wayne, a Silver Alert was issued on Saturday, Dec. 30, for the girl. She had last been seen in Zanesville, which is a small town located southwest of Fort Wayne. Indiana State Police said at the time she may have been in a white Dodge Caravan.

Sometime after the silver Alert was issued, the Iowa County Communications Center in Wisconsin received a tip that the Dodge Caravan in question was spotted at a Kwik Trip gas station in Barneveld, Wis. Police say the vehicle was pulled over a short time after leaving the gas station.

The missing girl was found inside the vehicle and “safely removed,” while three adults were taken into custody.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the arrestees were 27-year-old Zachary Delozier, 23-year-old Sara Gaudino, and 24-year-old Isaiah Schryvers. All three of them are from South Dakota, and all three of them had warrants for kidnapping of a minor in Wells County, Ind.

Officials have not said why the trio took the girl or where they were headed.

