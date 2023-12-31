Shots fired into mobile home in Goshen

Police in Goshen are working to find a motive after several shots were fired into a mobile home on Saturday night.
By WNDU.com and Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen are working to find a motive after several shots were fired into a mobile home on Saturday night.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to Beaver Lane in the Twin Pines mobile home park.

Police tell WNDU that no one was injured, but the home appeared to have several bullet holes.

Goshen police say detectives are still actively investigating the case.

