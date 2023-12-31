Notre Dame women lose ACC opener at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP/WNDU) - Freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough for Notre Dame to overcome a determined Syracuse team on the road on Sunday.

The No. 13 Fighting Irish fell to the Orange 86-81 in the ACC opener for both teams. Syracuse graduate guard Dyaisha Fair hit big shots when it mattered most, including three huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Fair’s 3-pointer gave Syracuse a 71-67 lead with 3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The clutch bucket came after the Orange had forced six turnovers and allowed only five shot attempts by Notre Dame in the first 5-plus minutes of the period.

Leading 73-71, Fair hit another 3-pointer to put the Orange up by five near the 2-minute mark and her third triple of the quarter gave Syracuse a 79-71 lead with 1:17 remaining.

After Notre Dame managed just four points in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter, Hannah Hidalgo scored the last 12 for the Irish but they were never closer than five points in the final minute.

Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 32 points. She has averaged 31.5 points in Notre Dame’s two losses. She added six assists and seven steals on Sunday.

Maddy Westbeld had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Anna DeWolfe scored 15 for the Irish (9-2), who lost their first game since a season-opening setback against South Carolina in Paris.

Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday at Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

