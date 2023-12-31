Michigan AG urges Supreme Court to uphold bump stock ban

LANSING (WNDU) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 22 other attorneys general in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a ban on firearm bump stocks.

Bump stocks attach to guns to convert them from semi-automatic to illegal automatic weapons. The group of attorneys general issued the statement in favor of the ban on bump stocks last Thursday, as the Supreme Court gets ready to hear new arguments over the regulation violating federal law in 2024.

The group argues that the removal of the ban would endanger citizens and law enforcement.

“Bump stock devices can transform a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic, military-grade weapon in every relevant sense,” Nessel said in a press release. “Skirting federal directives related to bump stocks puts public safety and law enforcement at risk. I wholeheartedly stand with my colleagues in asking the Supreme Court to uphold the validity of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms’ 2018 Final Rule.”

As our Gray-affiliate WILX reports, the ban on bump stocks took effect in 2019 but has faced multiple court challenges.

Fully automatic weapons have been federally banned in the United States since 1934. A ban on civilian ownership of new automatic weapons was enacted in 1986.

In response to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting in which 58 people were killed by a weapon fitted with a bump stock, the Trump administration issued a regulation clarifying that the 1986 law also applies to bump stocks.

