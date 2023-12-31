‘It really hurts’: Mottville woman’s classic bike collection stolen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Shireen Cline has been online a lot since Christmas, looking to see if crooks are hawking any of the classic bicycles they stole from her little storage facility in Mottville, Michigan.

The long-ago Gulf Station sits on US-12, and burglars busted in sometime between Dec. 19 and Christmas Day.

“I noticed the door was pried open,” Cline recalled. “When I opened up the basement, I found this whole basement had been full of bicycles and they were just gone, probably 25 to 30 bikes.”

Shireen is active in the arts community and organizes the annual For the Love of Art Fair. For her, getting targeted by the thieves stings.

“It hurts, ya know? Cause I am a helper and if somebody needed something, I’d give it,” Cline spoke. “Somebody needs a bike, I’d give em, of somebody comes by and needs a pair of shoes, I give them a pair of shoes. That’s how I am so when somebody steals something like this. You know, collectible bikes like this - this is like a rusty bike, but I had a Black Phantom and I had a bunch of Treks that were brand new and so it really hurts.”

The crime is being investigated by police in St. Joe County, and there is even an indication that the thieves are professionals.

The robbers weren’t kidding around, in fact they took the door, though it doesn’t even look like a door, off the hinges, in order to get inside and get back out with roughly 30 bicycles. Next time they come, though, there might be a pit bull here.

The news dog, a pit mix, and Shireen hit it off as she walked the newly-enlisted watch dog around the crime scene.

Shireen’s biggest concern now, however, is that the bikes have been stripped. “Like even a seat or a tank is collectible to a collector,” she added.

Meaning it would be quite easy to pawn pieces to a collector who would have no idea what they’re getting...

“That’s right,” Cline affirmed.

You get the sense that Shireen’s sense as a woman who gives from the heart is to forgive the thieves, making their crime all the more hurtful.

