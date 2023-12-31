Advertise With Us

Harbor Country to unveil brand development at Weko Beach House

A photo of the Weko Beach House in Bridgman, Michigan.
A photo of the Weko Beach House in Bridgman, Michigan.(WNDU Chief Photographer Don Schoenfeld)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time ever, the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce will be unveiling development plans for its iconic Harbor Country brand.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the public is invited to attend a media conference and public reception at the Weko Beach House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Harbor Country brand is a legally filed trademark and has been in place since the chamber’s inception in 1980 as a way to encourage tourism in southwestern Michigan.

The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit with a goal of promoting the geographic region and towns along the Lake Michigan coast and inland.

