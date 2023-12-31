First African American Mayor in Michigan City history sworn-in

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A landmark event long in the making for Michigan City.

In November, Angie Nelson Deuitch soundly defeated incumbent Michigan City mayor Duane Parry.

In a touching and historic ceremony on Saturday, the lakeside retreat incorporated in 1836 swore in its first African American mayor.

As the oldest of seven siblings, Mayor Deuitch says she knows quite a bit about the first one to accomplish something but also says she feels humbled to be trusted with the stewardship of Michigan City.

Deuitch was sworn in shortly after one in the Stardust event center at Blue Chip Casino, surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues.

“For those that don’t know me, I want them to know I am an empathetic and compassionate leader,” Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “I want what’s best for our neighborhoods, I want to draw in new residents, and I want to bring back those college students that leave and never come back. It’s an exciting time for Michigan City.”

Angie Nelson Deuitch takes the oath of office to become the first African American Mayor in Michigan City's history. (16 News Now)

Deuitch is no stranger to public service, as she is coming off her second term on the city council and is primed to take on this executive role.

“Whenever there’s a problem, I look for a solution, and I think one of my greatest strengths is bringing people together, so it’s not me alone doing the work,” Deuitch said. “It’s going to be the department heads, it’s going to be community members on boards and commissions, it’s going to be everyone having a say, so I’m excited about that.”

Mayor Deuitch says her first 90 days in office will be spent listening to community concerns and ensuring city employees and departments have the resources they need, saying, “As a growing city, we need to make sure we are ready for the next ten years.”

