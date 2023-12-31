Advertise With Us

Cowboys deny Lions on 2-point try for 20-19 win

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, bottom center, is brought down by a host of Detroit...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, bottom center, is brought down by a host of Detroit Lions defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys stopped the Detroit Lions on the third try of a 2-point conversion with 23 seconds remaining, preserving a 20-19 victory to extend their home winning streak to 16 games Saturday night.

On the first conversion try after Jared Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff completed a pass to lineman Taylor Decker, but the Lions were called for illegal touching.

The Lions went for 2 again from the 7-yard line and were stopped on an interception that didn’t even reach the end zone, but the Cowboys were called for offsides.

On the final attempt, Goff’s pass to Josh Reynolds was incomplete, finishing off the Dallas celebration of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson’s induction into the team’s ring of honor at halftime.

CeeDee Lamb caught a 92-yard touchdown that was the second-longest pass in club history — behind the 95-yard connection in 1966 between two more ring of honor members in Don Meredith and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes.

Dallas went ahead 17-13 on Brandin Cooks’ scoring catch from Prescott, and the Cowboys extended the lead to seven on Brandon Aubrey’s record 35th field goal without a miss to start his career.

Goff’s second interception set up Aubrey’s kick, but he led the Lions 75 yards in nine plays to St. Brown’s TD catch. Goff finished 19 for 34 for 271 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Prescott finished 26 for 38 with an interception.

