All-American safety Xavier Watts returning to Notre Dame in 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team just wrapped up its 2023 season with a blowout win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, but it already has some big news for 2024.

All-American safety Xavier Watts announced on social media Saturday night that he is coming back to South Bend next season for his fifth year instead of declaring for the NFL Draft like many had expected.

Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Award this year, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. He led the nation with seven interceptions and also had 52 tackles with three for a loss this season.

Getting Watts back is huge for the Notre Dame defense, which also returns another All-American in Howard Cross III, as well as veterans Rylie Mills and Jack Kiser.

Run it back ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0wfRCCAl62 — Xavier Watts (@xavierwatts6) December 30, 2023

