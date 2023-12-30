‘Why Shoot?’: Revisiting gun violence in Michiana

(WNDU) - Two years ago, we took a deeper dive into the reasons behind gun violence in Michiana in our Emmy-winning series “Why Shoot?”

We learned a lot back then through the eyes of three men, two of them former convicts who did time for shooting someone. The reasons were mixed: “evening up” a score, survival, and even self-defense.

That last reason is why Isaac Hunt shot and killed a man outside of Barnaby’s in downtown South Bend in 1990. He did his time in prison, 10 years served in fact, as part of a 30-year sentence.

We’re following up with Isaac to learn more about how that shooting changed his life and how he’s hoping it’ll help teach a lesson to those who may feel hopeless and helpless.

It was May 2021 when our team first introduced you to Hunt, Antrone Crockett, and Darius Marshall. All because of shootings, which haven’t seemed to slow down in Michiana since our first story aired.

Those on the frontline of this seemingly endless and sickening sense of déjà vu are at an impasse, as they try to find solutions.

JOSHUA SHORT: You told me a few years back when we first did this story, that when you shoot and kill someone, it’s a part of you that leaves, too.

ISAAC HUNT: Yes.

JOSHUA SHORT: Is that when you felt…

ISAAC HUNT: Yes.

But finding solutions requires diving into the problem, and the “why,” which is what we attempted to do in our reporting in 2021.

Isaac Hunt knows about this firsthand.

JOSHUA SHORT: Do you remember what happened that night?

ISAAC HUNT: Vividly. Like it just happened yesterday.

Hunt and I returned to Barnaby’s in downtown South Bend, where he took someone else’s life in 1990 while home “on leave” from the military. It’s his first time here since the shooting.

“Coming into Barnaby’s restaurant and have some pizza, talking with some of my friends,” Hunt recalled. “And next thing you know, altercation all started — which I had nothing to do with — and ran into coming out here in the parking lot. Home on leave from the military, a fight broke out. Buster wanders out the car, I thought I was defending myself. And after that, I was gone for 10 years.”

Hunt was arrested Feb. 27, 1990, on charges of murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but he served 10 years after his sentence was modified to 20 years.

But his past isn’t behind him. He says it’s a part of him.

“First, we got to not look at the individuals as just violent individuals, right?” Hunt said. “I didn’t come out the womb violent. My society made me violent, my circumstances makes individuals violent, right? When you’re in a situation and your opponent and you’re trying to survive, the only thing you can do is try to be able to figure out a way — sometime most of the time illegally — to be able to feed your children.”

His children and family members hang on the wall of his office inside of the Charles Martin Youth Center — a wall shared by the many other career accolades, including during his time as supervisor for Goodwill’s Group Violence Intervention and Goodwill’s SAVE Outreach team created to help stop gun violence.

“We were the number one outreach team in United States, SAVE outreach was, for maybe five or six years for the work that we were doing,” Hunt said. “I was with Susan Sharpe started when we first started restorative justice in the city. So, all these things play a part in reducing violence.”

Let’s take a look at the numbers. when we first aired our “Why Shoot?” in 2021. It was a violent year, with 1,120 total gun violence incidents. These don’t include accidental shootings, suicides, or shootings that have been determined as self-defense.

The next year, there were 950 incidents. Although 2022 had fewer gun violence incidents, there were more overall victims and fatal victims, too (see graphic below).

(WNDU)

Back on Barnaby’s blacktop, Hunt reflected on the effects from that dark day in 1990 and uses the experience as a tool to prevent other shootings.

ISAAC HUNT: It didn’t just affect me. It affected the family of the victim that got killed that night. But it also affected my family as well. It affected the community as a whole, and that’s what violence does. It affects us all as a community as a whole and as individual, you know. And it’s an economic problem with it, it’s a mental problem with it, it’s a health and wellness problem with it. Gun violence is a health epidemic.

JOSHUA SHORT: When you are helping so many other people who are in a position where they have guns, or they have shot someone or killed someone and they feel like that’s the only way out, do you remind them of what happened in this parking lot?

ISAAC HUNT: All the time. When this incident happened, my daughter was 2 years old. When I came home, she was 12. I was holding her in my arm, and when I came home, she was hugging me.

Hunt now owns Wellbeing TLC, providing reliable and affordable personal care services to elderly and disabled clients in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

This is obviously one man’s perspective on the gun violence issue here in Michiana. But keep in mind, it’s perspective coming from a place of first-hand knowledge on several fronts.

