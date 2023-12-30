‘Poppin’ Bottles and Makin’ Clay Bowls’ at The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can ring in the new year with a newly designed piece of art by checking out The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery’s New Year’s Eve event!

The event is called “Poppin’ Bottles and Makin’ Clay Bowls.” There are two workshops set up New Year’s Eve (Sunday).

Bring friends or family along, and get into the New Year’s vibe with music, champagne, and of course… pottery! Teachers guide you through the five steps, helping you turn your piece of clay into a work of art!

When you’re finished, you can come back in a couple of weeks to get the designs going!

“We offer basic pottery wheels, but this is a more advanced technique,” says Amy Klingler, co-owner of The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery. “But you don’t need to have experience to do it. We’ll start you off to make some fantastic bowls.”

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery has pottery classes for all ages. For more information and to sign up for this event, click here.

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery is located at 217 S. Michigan Street in downtown South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.