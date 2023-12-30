Advertise With Us

Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults

Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (Right) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Paula Abdul is suing former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.

The lawsuit against Lythgoe and the show’s production companies was filed Friday in Los Angeles.

According to Rolling Stone, Abdul alleges Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice.

The first alleged incident happened inside an elevator of a hotel they both were staying at while traveling for auditions during one of the early seasons of “American Idol” in the early 2000s.

Abdul claims the second incident occurred at Lythgoe’s home in 2014. That is when she was hosting “So You Think You Can Dance,” which Lythgoe also produced.

In the lawsuit, Abdul says she never spoke out before because she feared retaliation.

Representatives for Lythgoe and “American Idol” have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka man seriously injured in crash at Day, Currant roads
Amari Lenoir
South Bend man charged in 2020 murder
Matthew Reum
Mishawaka crash survivor’s condition upgraded to serious
Indiana State Police K-9 shot in paw by Gary police officer, investigation reveals
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Some Sun Saturday; Some Snow Sunday

Latest News

It's hard to think of South Bend without thinking of Four Winds Field. But as this clip in the...
WNDU Vault: Four Winds Field Debate
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to make a DIY Old...
How to make a DIY Old Fashioned Bar
Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to make a DIY Old...
DIY Old Fashioned Bar