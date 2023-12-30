Advertise With Us

Konieczny, Booth score 17 each, lead Notre Dame men to 76-54 victory over Virginia

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - J.R. Konieczny and Carey Booth scored 17 points each and Notre Dame picked up a rare win over Virginia, defeating the Cavaliers 76-54 on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion.

Markus Burton added 15 points and eight assists for the Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) and Kebba Njie scored 10 points. Booth had nine rebounds and Konieczny grabbed eight.

Notre Dame led 41-24 at halftime and held off a brief run by Virginia (10-3, 1-1 ACC) to win going away.

Virginia scored the first seven points of the second half to get within 41-31 before Notre Dame regrouped. The teams played mostly even for several minutes, then a 15-2 run sparked by Burton and Booth gave Notre Dame a 63-40 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Booth hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the run and Burton added five points. Notre Dame led by at least 20 points for the remainder of the game.

First-year Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry beat the Cavaliers in his first try. Virginia came into the game leading the all-time series 17-3 and Cavs coach Tony Bennett was 13-2 against Notre Dame in his career.

Konieczny opened the game with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and Burton added one of his own for a 13-0 lead. The Cavaliers missed their first seven shots before a dunk got them on the board with 15:02 remaining in the half. Notre Dame held a double-digit lead over the final 7:15 of the half and the margin reached 19 points on two occasions.

Notre Dame will take the court again on Wednesday night when it hosts NC State. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 9 p.m. EST.

