Jaden Mickey plays in Sun Bowl through family tragedy

EL PASO, Texas. (WNDU) - In a game that was notable for the number of players who opted out, there was one guy on Notre Dame’s sideline who took the field despite major family circumstances.

Prior to Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State on Friday, Irish sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey’s father announced on social media that Jaden’s mother had passed away the night before. Jaden’s mother, Nilka, had been battling colon cancer for nearly four years, according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune.

Rest in Peace Mama Mickey!! I love you!! 25 years together!! What a great ride!! I love you!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hwLlTHJOBz — Lamar Mickey, Ed.D. (@ballerselite) December 29, 2023

Mickey was able to play 25 snaps for the Notre Dame defense after learning of his mother’s passing, inspiring his teammates.

“I mean. for sure that’s my brother. I came in with him, and it’s just a testament to who he is as a man,” said sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison. “He pushed me and made me a better player. So, I’m just here to support him any way I can. I just love that family; I just love him.”

But the pain didn’t stop there. Late Friday night after Notre Dame’s big win over Oregon State, Jaden’s father confirmed on social media that Jaden’s grandfather had passed away as well.

Unbelievable!! Tonight my father passed away!! The man that taught me how to be a resilient man and over come obstacles and challenges in life!! I love you!! Rest in Peace!! My God give us strength 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nVy8hFh6fw — Lamar Mickey, Ed.D. (@ballerselite) December 30, 2023

The Irish faithful have responded by taking to social media to offer their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Jaden and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

