Advertise With Us

How to make a DIY Old Fashioned Bar

Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to make a DIY Old Fashioned Bar for New Year's Eve parties!
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and many of us are planning those end-of-year celebrations.

If you’re not looking to play bartender all night, one option is to put together a DIY Old Fashioned Bar!

Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us to walk us through the process.

To learn more about her business and how to make things convenient for your guests, watch the full conversation in the video above!

For more information on the products offered by Cardinal Spirits, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka man seriously injured in crash at Day, Currant roads
Amari Lenoir
South Bend man charged in 2020 murder
Matthew Reum
Mishawaka crash survivor’s condition upgraded to serious
Indiana State Police K-9 shot in paw by Gary police officer, investigation reveals
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Some Sun Saturday; Some Snow Sunday

Latest News

It's hard to think of South Bend without thinking of Four Winds Field. But as this clip in the...
WNDU Vault: Four Winds Field Debate
Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to make a DIY Old...
DIY Old Fashioned Bar
First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 30, 2023
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by...
Pet Vet: Choosing a New Pet