How to make a DIY Old Fashioned Bar

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and many of us are planning those end-of-year celebrations.

If you’re not looking to play bartender all night, one option is to put together a DIY Old Fashioned Bar!

Erica Sagon from Cardinal Spirits joined us to walk us through the process.

To learn more about her business and how to make things convenient for your guests, watch the full conversation in the video above!

For more information on the products offered by Cardinal Spirits, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.