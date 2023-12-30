House of Bounce Fun Center back in business

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some family fun this winter break, a decade-old business is back and better than ever!

House of Bounce Fun Center closed its doors back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a couple years, House of Bounce has returned to a new location on Edison Road in Mishawaka.

There are multiple bounce houses set up throughout the over 50,000-square-foot space. There’s plenty of fun for the family, with private rooms for parties and a face painting station for those not in the bouncing mood!

House of Bounce is located at 715 W. Edison Road. It’s open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

For more information, head to House of Bounce’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.