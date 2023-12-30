First Alert Forecast: Scattered snow showers likely today

NEW YEAR’S EVE (TODAY): Morning light rain/snow showers will transition to all light snow this afternoon. Roads should remain wet with temperatures above 32 degrees. High: 35. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow continues. Temperatures will drop closer to 32 degrees after sunset, so watch out for some slick spots if you will be out celebrating tonight. Low: 29. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (TOMORROW): A few lake effect snow showers will be possible for areas west of South Bend. Then mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 37. Winds W 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another quick moving system could bring us more snow on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!

