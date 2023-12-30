First Alert Forecast: Scattered snow showers likely today

Minor snow accumulations up to 1″ possible, mainly on grassy areas
Minor snow accumulations up to 1" possible, mainly on grassy areas.
By Tiffany Savona
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT
NEW YEAR’S EVE (TODAY): Morning light rain/snow showers will transition to all light snow this afternoon. Roads should remain wet with temperatures above 32 degrees. High: 35. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow continues. Temperatures will drop closer to 32 degrees after sunset, so watch out for some slick spots if you will be out celebrating tonight. Low: 29. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (TOMORROW): A few lake effect snow showers will be possible for areas west of South Bend. Then mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 37. Winds W 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another quick moving system could bring us more snow on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!

