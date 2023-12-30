First Alert Forecast: New Year’s Eve could see some snow on roads

A few light snowflakes will be possible on Sunday and into the New Year
First Alert Forecast: New Year’s Eve could see some snow on roads
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Low 30F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (SUNDAY): A clipper system will bring in chances of snow starting in the early morning with mix and rain converting to mix and snow by the afternoon. Road impacts will not be severe, but a few slick spots may develop Sunday night (New Year’s Eve) where light snow is falling. High 35F. Low 29F. Snow chances 60%. Winds W 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (MONDAY): Cloudy to begin the morning with a stray flurry, clouds expected to break up in the afternoon and drying out as the day progresses. High 37F. Low 25F. Snow chances 20% in the morning. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temps will remain in the 30s this week with another system expected around Wed/Thu with the extended forecast remaining in the 30s, but much drier.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 30, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 30, 2023

Updated: 10 hours ago
A few light snowflakes will be possible on Sunday and into the New Year

News

Rain showers are on the way and will impact your Thursday

Chances for rain showers increase overnight into Thursday

Updated: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Chances for rain increase overnight into Thursday

News

Temperatures will continue to fall as we head towards the end of the year

Cooling trend continues into the end of 2023

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Cooling trend continues but a few peeks of sunshine are possible on Wednesday

News

One Foggy Christmas Eve... and Christmas Eve Eve!

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
|
By Gary Sieber
A rainy night for Michiana with some spotty showers possible this weekend. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal!

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday