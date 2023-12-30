First Alert Forecast: New Year’s Eve could see some snow on roads

TONIGHT: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Low 30F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (SUNDAY): A clipper system will bring in chances of snow starting in the early morning with mix and rain converting to mix and snow by the afternoon. Road impacts will not be severe, but a few slick spots may develop Sunday night (New Year’s Eve) where light snow is falling. High 35F. Low 29F. Snow chances 60%. Winds W 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (MONDAY): Cloudy to begin the morning with a stray flurry, clouds expected to break up in the afternoon and drying out as the day progresses. High 37F. Low 25F. Snow chances 20% in the morning. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temps will remain in the 30s this week with another system expected around Wed/Thu with the extended forecast remaining in the 30s, but much drier.

