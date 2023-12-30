Elkhart welcomes Northern Indiana mayors for community improvement roundtable

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson welcomed over 20 mayors from around Northern Indiana to Hotel Elkhart to discuss what policies and decisions have been successful, explore options to lead their cities better, and attempt to avoid similar pitfalls.

Every month for the last few decades, the Northern Indiana Mayors Roundtable is an opportunity for city leaders to talk about building livable and thriving communities. On Friday, the event celebrates outgoing mayors while welcoming newly elected mayors to the table.

“Indiana has 122 mayors, and we have 51 new mayors in the state, so that’s quite a bit of turnover,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson (D). “New mayors come in; it doesn’t matter what party affiliation, we want to make sure we can do all we can to help them achieve their goals and if they can learn from the things that we’ve done as incumbent mayors, and if we can also learn from them, that’s what the Northern Indiana Mayors Roundtable does, and I’m so happy to be a part of the leadership of it.”

These roundtable discussions focus on economic development and how cities can grow and prosper.

“You learn from one another; you figure out best practices,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D). “You know, there are a lot of great things happening across our entire region, the South Bend-Elkhart region, and learning from one another on how we move forward because this isn’t one versus another. This is something that what is good for Elkhart, Mishawaka, and South Bend is good for each other because we lift our entire region up, we bring more people in, and create economic opportunities.”

Mayor Roberson says that while every city is different, bringing like-minds together to face similar challenges can only bring about beneficial growth.

“We’re just a very proud group up here, and we’re going to continue to build a cohesive way that we share what’s important from each of our cities to help each of our cities,” Roberson said.

A representative from the Governor’s office and local legislators were also in attendance.

“And Washington D.C. would learn a lot talking to these mayors,” Mueller said. “There are Republicans and Democrats behind me, and we work together to serve all the residents of our cities.”

Friday’s meeting was the last mayor’s roundtable for 2023 and Mayor Roberson’s last as Roundtable President. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins (R) will assume the role of President in January. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickard (D) will be vice president of the Northern Indiana Mayors Roundtable in 2024.

These roundtable meetings include mayors from Gary to Elkhart, down to Bluffton and Monticello, representing over 20% of the state’s square feet and 25% of the counties.

The Northern Indiana Mayors Roundtable is an affiliate of Accelerate Indiana Municipalities or AIM.

The host city for these meetings changes every month.

