Advertise With Us

Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman got herself her own Christmas bonus thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Kayla Murray won $125,000 while playing in the Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Cash 20X Game.

Murray said she won while she was taking her sister to a Christmas party.

According to Murray, her sister needed to get some things for the party, so they stopped at a Food Lion on North Main Street in the Pearisburg area.

Murray purchased and scratched the ticket while at the store that revealed the game’s top prize.

“I dropped the ticket!” Murray shared with lottery officials.

Murray said she intends to pay bills with her winnings while possibly taking a cruise.

The Holiday Cash 20X game features prizes ranging from $5 up to $125,000.

Lottery officials said the chances of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 342,720.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Reum
Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
Matthew Reum
Mishawaka crash survivor’s condition upgraded to serious
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
RV shipments could bounce back in 2024, report says
Mishawaka man seriously injured in crash at Day, Currant roads

Latest News

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Field house to host baseball, softball training in Eaton Park
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
New Year's resolutions are tough to keep, but sticking to them may be as simple as giving...
Doing More in 2024: How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions