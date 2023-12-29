St. Joseph Baseball & Softball Association shows new training facility

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mi. (WNDU) - Eaton Park at St Joseph Township is adding a new field house, thanks to the St. Joseph Baseball & Softball Association.

Athletes are going to be able to practice their batting, pitching, and more inside this new 7,000-square-foot indoor facility.

The SJBSA is a youth organization that houses about 450 baseball and softball players from ages 6 to 14. The organization was formed when the North Lincoln Baseball & Softball Association and St. Joseph Baseball Association merged.

On Friday, 16NewsNow caught up with Ryan Strain, the president of the association, who wanted a place where children could practice and hone their skills during the winter months.

“One of the big things here with the local weather and whatnot. It gets cold and there is snow on the ground. So pretty much baseball and softball stop and so we have been wanting a place for indoor activities for those that want to and we want to do some things inside of here with new technology. Right, bringing sensors for batting, pitching, and hitting. Those sorts of things can’t happen outside.”

Strain also shared it’s a great feeling being able to give back, especially since he grew up playing at Eaton Park.

“We never had indoor facilities growing up when I was playing ball. I spent a lot of time at Eaton Park and Eaton Park is going on its 50th year of hosting the all-star tournament. When I was younger this was the biggest one around,” said Strain. “Now there are a lot of other all-star tournaments in the area but to be able to put something up here where we played ball throughout our childhood is pretty exciting.”

The fieldhouse will have a heater, batting cages, infield layouts, and a place where coaches and parents can review videos.

The SJBSA are optimistic and said the fieldhouse will be welcoming players in the first few weeks of January.

