South Bend man charged in 2020 murder

Amari Lenoir, 21, has been charged with the murder of Dorian Harris Sr., 47, back on Nov. 1, 2020.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of another man back in 2020.

Amari Lenoir, 21, has been charged with the murder of Dorian Harris Sr., 47, back on Nov. 1, 2020. Harris was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend.

According to charging documents, multiple witnesses who saw the shooting came forward. Lenoir allegedly tried telling police he was in Texas at the time of the shooting, but investigators later determined that he was still in South Bend and went to Texas a few days after the shooting.

Lenoir is currently serving a 26-year prison sentence for his role in a separate attempted robbery case.

You can read the probable cause affidavit in its entirety below:

Amari Lenoir
Amari Lenoir(St. Joseph County Jail)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

