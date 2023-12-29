Advertise With Us

Notre Dame routs Oregon State in the Sun Bowl

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) is tackled by Oregon State inside linebacker John...
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) is tackled by Oregon State inside linebacker John Miller (20) during the first half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(Andres Leighton | Associated Press)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
El PASO, Texas (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish clobbered the Oregon State Beavers 40 to 8 in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl.

Both teams were missing several players because of transfers or players opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Notre Dame’s 2023 backup quarterback, Steve Angeli, got the start for the Irish because Sam Hartman opted out.

Angeli played well, completing 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Angeli did not win the game’s MVP award.

That honor went to receiver Jordan Faison, who had five receptions for 115 yards and one TD.

The win for Notre Dame gives the Irish 10 for the season, finishing the year 10-3.

It also gives Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman one more win than he had last year when the team went 9-4 in his first season as coach.

