Notre Dame routs Oregon State 40-8 in Sun Bowl

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, far right, and players Sam Assaf, second from right, Jordan...
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, far right, and players Sam Assaf, second from right, Jordan Faison (80) and Jordan Botelho (12) pose with the trophies after their team beat Oregon State in the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Notre Dame won 40-8. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(Andres Leighton | Associated Press)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
El PASO, Texas (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish clobbered the Oregon State Beavers 40-8 in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday.

Both teams were missing several players because of transfers or players opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. But clearly, the heavy lifting was no problem for Notre Dame’s young players.

Notre Dame’s backup quarterback, Steve Angeli, got the start for the Irish because Sam Hartman was one of seven Irish players who opted out. Angeli played well in his first collegiate start, completing 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

“This is a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Angeli said, “but it’s really not about me. It’s about these guys around me. All those guys that have been in that room that have nurtured me, especially Sam Hartman. He’s done a great job of teaching me the ways and allowing me to come out here and have this opportunity.”

Despite Angeli’s performance, he did not win the game’s MVP award. That honor went to receiver Jordan Faison, who had five receptions for 115 yards and one TD.

Faison said after the game that he had full confidence in the former four-star recruit as a fill-in starting signal caller.

“We knew it was coming,” Faison said of Angeli. “We’re not surprised.”

The Irish swept the game’s awards. In addition to Faison’s MVP, defensive end Jordan Botelho was the Most Valuable Lineman and kicker Spencer Shrader was the Special Teams MVP. Botelho had five tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Shrader booted a 44-yard field goal and five extra points.

The win for Notre Dame gives the Irish 10 for the season, finishing the year 10-3. It also gives Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman one more win than he had last year when the team went 9-4 in his first season as coach.

“We’ve got this thing called a bumpy road. This bumpy road ended really well,” Freeman said. “And I’m proud of these guys. It’s a pleasure to coach them.”

This was the third time Notre Dame and Oregon State had played each other, with all three meetings having been in bowl games. The Beavers won the first two meetings.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is 2-0 in El Paso after having previously won the Sun Bowl in 2010 against Miami.

