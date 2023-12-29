New Year, New Me: How to navigate your New Year’s resolutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re a few days away from the new year, and we know so many of you live by the motto “new year, new me.”

That’s why we brought in some help on 16 News Now at Noon to keep you on track and help you navigate some of those New Year’s resolutions.

Dr. Erin Leonard, a local psychotherapist, gives us tips on how you can stay focused on your goals for 2024, whether they’re breaking a bad habit, seeking personal growth, or challenging yourself in a fun way!

You can watch her full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

Here are some of the examples Dr. Leonard went over during her discussion with Lauren and Josh:

Are you attempting to extinguish a bad habit?

Example : Stop using bad words

Keep in mind : Have an appealing substitute (a list of words you can use instead, like “shoot” or “fudge”)

Are you looking to make permanent growth and change?

Example : Getting healthier by working out every day

Keep in mind : Build in grace (sometimes you might have to be flexible with your goals because life happens)

Are you trying to challenge yourself in a fun way?

Example : You are committing to learning a new language

Keep in mind : Find an accountability partner (someone that can help you stay focused on your goal, help you have fun with it along the way)

Other things to keep in mind…

Set benchmarks

Make it realistic

Keep it positive

