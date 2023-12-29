Mishawaka man seriously injured in crash at Day, Currant roads

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a 23-year-old Mishawaka man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in eastern St. Joseph County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Day Road and Currant Road. Police believe the 23-year-old Mishawaka man was heading east on Day when he collided with another vehicle, driven by a 68-year-old Mishawaka man, that was attempting to turn left onto Day from Currant.

The 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his current condition. A passenger in his vehicle also complained of minor injuries.

Officials say the 68-year-old man was not hurt in the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

