Mishawaka man seriously injured in crash at Day, Currant roads

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a 23-year-old Mishawaka man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in eastern St. Joseph County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Day Road and Currant Road. Police believe the 23-year-old Mishawaka man was heading east on Day when he collided with another vehicle, driven by a 68-year-old Mishawaka man, that was attempting to turn left onto Day from Currant.

The 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his current condition. A passenger in his vehicle also complained of minor injuries.

Officials say the 68-year-old man was not hurt in the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is handling the investigation.

