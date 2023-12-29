Knox police chief announces retirement

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith is hanging up his badge.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, Chief Smith announced his retirement to the Knox Board of Works members Wednesday morning.

New Year’s Day will mark Chief Smith’s 30th anniversary with the Knox City Police Department. He has been Knox’s police chief for 10 years.

Prior to arriving at the Knox City Police Department in 1994, he worked for five years at the North Judson Police Department.

Chief Smith’s retirement date is set for Jan. 23. However, he said if the department needs help, he will fill in when needed.

