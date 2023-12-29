Knox police chief announces retirement

Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith(WKVI)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith is hanging up his badge.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, Chief Smith announced his retirement to the Knox Board of Works members Wednesday morning.

New Year’s Day will mark Chief Smith’s 30th anniversary with the Knox City Police Department. He has been Knox’s police chief for 10 years.

Prior to arriving at the Knox City Police Department in 1994, he worked for five years at the North Judson Police Department.

Chief Smith’s retirement date is set for Jan. 23. However, he said if the department needs help, he will fill in when needed.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

The South Bend Kwanzaa celebration featured local group UZIMA! Drum and Dance, leading the...

‘Get that positivity out in the community’: South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
As part of the celebration, they honored six “elders” in the community who have made an impact, toasting their ancestors while instilling hope in their children.

Events

A speed carving competition takes place at the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival in Niles, Jan....

20th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The festival will take place the weekend of Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14. along Main Street in downtown.

Events

The Maple City Ice Bowl is a great way to have fun while giving back, as this disc golf...

Maple City Ice Bowl fighting food insecurity in Goshen

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The Maple City Ice Bowl is a great way to have fun while giving back, as this disc golf charity event raises money for The Window food pantry in Goshen.

Holidays

Michiana leaders educating community on Day 2 of Kwanzaa

Updated: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
|
By Alex Almanza and WNDU.com
We understand that many of you may have never heard of the holiday, which is why we brought in two people who know it well.

Latest News

Holidays

Community leaders here in Michiana say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to...

Kwanzaa celebrations underway in Michiana

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
|
By Alex Almanza and WNDU.com
Community leaders say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to dig deeper into their roots.

Food

What’s Cooking: New Year’s Eve celebrations on the menu for this week

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
In addition to some of the usual weekly meals, you’ll find several New Year’s Eve celebrations on tap for this week!

Holidays

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to...

Grinch gives back after getting arrested in Cassopolis

Updated: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to the children of Cassopolis on Christmas Eve.

Holidays

Follow Santa Claus as he delivers presents across the globe using NORAD’s Santa Tracker

Updated: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
While NORAD typically focuses on homeland security matters, it shifts its focus on Christmas Eve to to keep an eye on exactly where Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick is on his journey.

Community

Marine Corps League drops off toys for children at Memorial Hospital for 19th year

Updated: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
This year, 27 children will be getting “Squishmallows,” which are a popular gift this year.

Holidays

Santa Claus came to town to make a special visit to some of Michiana’s youngest residents!

WATCH: Santa visits NICU at Beacon Children’s Hospital

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Santa Claus came to town to make a special visit to some of Michiana’s youngest residents!