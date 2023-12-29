Advertise With Us

Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary

FILE - Kathy Griffin poses at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kathy Griffin poses at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Court records in Los Angeles show Griffin filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair were married on New Year's Day in 2020 after dating for nearly a decade.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick just shy of the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary.

Los Angeles Superior Court records show Griffin filed for divorce Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair dated for several years before marrying on New Year’s Day 2020. They have no children together, and Griffin’s filing says a prenuptial agreement dictates how their assets should be divided.

Griffin, 63, was a star of the NBC series “Suddenly Susan” and poked fun at her celebrity on “My Life on the D-List.”

Bick has worked as a marketing executive and began dating Griffin in 2011.

Griffin was previously married. She accused her former husband of stealing from her on “Larry King Live” in 2006, and says she put their troubles into her act.

The filing was first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Reum
Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
Matthew Reum
Mishawaka crash survivor’s condition upgraded to serious
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
RV shipments could bounce back in 2024, report says
Mishawaka man seriously injured in crash at Day, Currant roads

Latest News

Amari Lenoir, 21, has been charged with the murder of Dorian Harris Sr., 47, back on Nov. 1,...
South Bend man charged in 2020 murder
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Amari Lenoir
South Bend man charged in 2020 murder
Rubih is pictured holding her newborn baby at the Saint Louis Zoo this week.
Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years