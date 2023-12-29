Advertise With Us

Indiana State Police K-9 shot in paw by Gary police officer, investigation reveals

(WTVG)
By Connor Piper
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation has determined that an Indiana State Police K-9 was injured after being struck by friendly fire.

According to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, K-9 Rogue, who was injured on Dec. 14 while responding to a foot pursuit following a stolen car chase, was shot in the paw by a Gary Police Department officer.

The suspect, Damontae Reed, 22, fled a stolen vehicle on foot at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Wisconsin Street, resulting in police deploying Rogue. In the process of detaining the suspect, police say the Gary officer fired his gun in the direction of Rogue, striking the dog’s paw.

Rogue underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery with her handler.

Injuring a police K-9 is a felony in the state of Indiana, however it is unclear at this time if the Gary police officer will face any charges related to the shooting.

