Indiana businesses using grant money to provide better child care for employees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More Hoosiers stand to make every workday—a take your child to work day.

The state of Indiana this week kicked off a grant program designed to expand child care offerings.

It’s something the state hasn’t done before, and something it will not do alone.

Some $18 million in grants were awarded to 64 employers (businesses, community groups, and school corporations).

More than half of the successful proposals call for employers to bring child care on site.

“We’ve been talking about it for two and a half years Mark, and doing research and trying to figure out if it was something we could do, like, are we going to start our own child care and have our employees use it?” said Kurt Janowsky with Navarre Hospitality.

But a company that takes reservations for a living had too many reservations about do-it-yourself child care. Instead, the catering and restaurant operation has other plans for the $200,000 grant it will receive. “You know, our plan, we’re going to use a savings account, similar to health savings accounts, where we put money in and an employee can put a little bit money in, pre-tax so it helps them, and then they can use that money for child care expenses,“ Janowsky explained.

According to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, one third of the child care centers Indiana had pre-pandemic closed and did not reopen post pandemic.

The grant program is Indiana’s first attempt to get involved.

“While we don’t expect, government, state government, to fully fund child care for everyone or provide a total solution, we know that the lack of high-quality affordable child care in Indiana, and really across the country, is holding back our economic growth because it’s curtailing our work force participation rate,” said Kevin Brinegar with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Plymouth Community Schools were awarded $350,000 in grant money, while the Marshall County United Way will receive $750,000.

The Kosciusko County Chamber of commerce was awarded $490,000, while IGH Steel Fabrication, Inc. of Warsaw was awarded $50,000.

