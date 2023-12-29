‘Get that positivity out in the community’: South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the third day of Kwanzaa, a non-religious weeklong holiday celebrating African Americans’ Ancestral roots.

On Thursday, the South Bend Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo celebrated Kwanzaa and held a candle-lighting ceremony at the St. Joseph County Public Library.

South Bend’s Kwanzaa celebration welcomed the community to honor African culture and heritage but also to stand as a reminder to be true to yourself and never forget where you come from.

A Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits,” this holiday observes seven core principles, like unity, purpose, and creativity, and as they lit the seven Kwanzaa candles, each of those values was discussed in length.

“In the 1960s, Kwanzaa was created,” said Latorya Greene, president of the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo. “It became an opportunity for us to have a connection with our roots, our African roots. As we all know, during the slave trade, we were able to be disconnected from our African culture. So, this becomes an opportunity for us to connect back to that culture and just to be able to come together in fellowship and really hone in on those different principles.”

As part of the celebration, they honored six “elders” in the community who have made an impact and recognized the local organization Mamas Against Violence, seven in total.

“Really for us to highlight that positivity in the community and really highlighting the great work that is happening in our community; that there are great organizations that are doing some great things, and it just becomes an opportunity for us to celebrate us in terms of the great work that’s being done throughout this community,” Greene said. “A lot of times we hear the bad, so this just becomes a great opportunity to really get that positivity out in the community.”

The festivities wrapped up with a reception and feast, toasting to their ancestors while instilling hope in their children.

“The beauty of this year’s Kwanzaa is that businesses in South Bend have purchased books so we could give them away free to children; that’s collective work and responsibility and cooperative economics, which is the next principle, Ujamaa, working together,” said Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam, a local griot (one who maintains a tradition of oral history in parts of West Africa). “So, this is the first year in Kwanzaa that we’ve all banded together in order to let people know that we’re going to take these principles and continue to build.”

Greene also says that they will be reorganizing next year’s honoree selection process, as they honored those 55 and older this year. Next year, they will also honor community leaders under the age of 55, tying the honorees closely to the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The 2023 South Bend Kwanzaa celebration honorees included Darryl Boykins, Glenda Rae Hernandez, Sharon Hurt, Mike Jackson, Adeline Wigfall-Jones, Dr. Jan Sanders, and organizational honoree Mamas Against Violence.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

The celebration featured the local group UZIMA! Drum and Dance, leading the celebration with classic African music and traditional dance.

Free copies of Joseph and Akila Karanja’s “Kwanzaa Made Simple” were given out to the first 100 kids in attendance.

The Karanjas’ also invited all the children up to the stage for the lighting of the kinara.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.