Elkhart names interim fire chief

Interim Elkhart Fire Chief Rodney Dale
Interim Elkhart Fire Chief Rodney Dale(City of Elkhart)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart says it has found an interim fire chief after learning that its current chief would be retiring at the end of the year.

Assistant Chief Rodney Dale will start the new year as interim fire chief following Shaun Edgerton’s retirement announcement. The city says Kristi Sommer will remain in her role as assistant chief.

According to the city, Dale and Sommer are a collaborative team more than 27 years in the making. Both were hired on the same day in 1996, and both have held nearly every position within the department.

“This has been a dream of mine throughout my entire career,” Dale said. “I have held multiple positions since I was hired in ‘96 and each of them have prepared me in unique ways to become chief. I am excited to continue working with Asst. Chief Sommer and the entire staff at the Elkhart Fire Department and execute the vision we have for serving this city.”

Dale will assume his role as interim fire chief on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Edgerton’s last day on the job is Sunday, Dec. 31.

“This advancement within the fire department highlights the benefits of having a solid succession plan,” said Elkhart Maor Rod Roberson. “Opportunities to rise through the ranks in Elkhart allows firefighters to gain leadership skills that prepare them to become the next Rodney Dale. "

Roberson expects to select a permanent chief by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Assistant Elkhart Fire Chief Kristi Sommer
Assistant Elkhart Fire Chief Kristi Sommer(City of Elkhart)

