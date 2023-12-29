Doing More in 2024: How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It happens every year… Many of us are unable to keep our New Year’s resolutions.

We can start with the gym… On Jan. 2, the place will be packed with new faces, all wanting to get fit.

One week later, a lot of those new faces will already be gone. Then, in February, there will just be that one new member still working out, keeping a New Year’s resolution.

Fitness resolutions are a good example because that’s really hard for some of us to stick to. But we’re looking at all the commitments made in January.

They are tough to keep, but it may be as simple as giving yourself a break.

Beneath a chilly drizzle, we hit Eddy Street Commons on Friday, where we found people considering what they will do better in 2024.

“Just trying to be a better person in general,” said Brandon Brooks. “Be a little more patient, a little more on top of things.”

Tony Gooden loves his new maintenance job at The Foundry — so his goal?

“Just be real good at this job,” he said.

“I don’t really have any resolutions because I can’t keep them,” said Kevin Gerencher. “So, what’s the point for me?”

Cesare Parisi has some suggestions for his friend, Kevin.

“Plan some goals,” he said. “Make a list on how to achieve those goals for your resolution and stick to it.”

Which brings us now to a thoughtful man named TJ Pillari. TJ doesn’t have a New Year’s resolution, but he does have some thoughts on how you can keep yours.

“Make it manageable, not over the top and keep a journal” he said. “Write it down probably is your best bet for keeping it.”

Dr. Erin Leonard likes TJ’S approach. She’s a clinical psychotherapist who helps people with this stuff for a living.

She suggests we need to give ourselves a little grace.

“Give yourself extra credit for getting back on the horse after you’ve kind of fallen off,” she said. “Because what happens is people tend to be all or nothing with their resolutions. They’re really committed to it for a couple weeks and then suddenly they have one bad day, and it goes out the window.”

Dr. Leonard’s point bears repeating. You’ve vowed to cut down on carbohydrates, and then you eat a piece of chocolate cake bigger than your head on Saturday afternoon.

While it’s not good, it’s not the end of the world. On Sunday, you can do a lot better and then give yourself credit for getting back on the horse.

Bottom line, a little grace and self-forgiveness helps a lot.

Dr. Leonard also joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon on Friday to explain how you can navigate some of your New Year’s resolutions. You can watch their full conversation in the video below:

Are you attempting to extinguish a bad habit?

Example : Stop using bad words

Keep in mind : Have an appealing substitute (a list of words you can use instead, like “shoot” or “fudge”)

Are you looking to make permanent growth and change?

Example : Getting healthier by working out every day

Keep in mind : Build in grace (sometimes you might have to be flexible with your goals because life happens)

Are you trying to challenge yourself in a fun way?

Example : You are committing to learning a new language

Keep in mind : Find an accountability partner (someone that can help you stay focused on your goal, help you have fun with it along the way)

Other things to keep in mind…

Set benchmarks

Make it realistic

Keep it positive

