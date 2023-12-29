Dealing with drunk drivers ahead of New Year’s Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We are just days away from ringing in the New Year and as we all know it can be a dangerous time to drive.

So, if the best time to prepare for a crash is ahead of time, how can you prepare for this weekend?

One of the biggest key is to have a plan in place this weekend, whether you’re driving, riding, or hosting the party!

Now no one is saying not to have your fun for the big countdown, if you’re going to drink just make sure you are doing it responsibly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 40% of crash fatalities involved an alcohol impaired driver.

A scary thought, but a clear reminder not to drink and drive.

Especially in 2023 when we have ride share apps like Uber or Lyft, that can have someone pick you up just by the press of a button.

But if you are one of the people behind the wheels, then take this tip from Sgt. Ray about when you need to be most on high alert.

“I think the busiest times we’ll see are 10 p.m to 3 a.m as far as busiest times on the road way,” said SGT. Ray. “Obviously just being alert, if you see someone impaired report it. We will have extra, officers out doing extra patrols, doing our part to make sure the road ways are safe.”

Dr. Anil Chawla working out of Franciscan Health, says alcohol affects different functions of your brain, and why it has such an impact while driving.

Alcohol impairs our sensory inputs, slowing down our reflexes, speed control, and affecting your judgment on the road.

Slowing down your ability to respond in an emergency driving situation.

And that danger only goes up on New Year’s, with alcohol related fatalities nearly 10% higher on the holiday, according to the National Safety Council.

So, if you do have a drink this weekend, just don’t get behind the wheel. Although the legal blood alcohol levels in Indiana are .08.

Dr. Chawal says even having one drink can affect your driving.

“Our impaired judgment starts at .02,” said Dr. Chawal. “Where some of the sensory inputs start getting impaired. I’d say a singe drink would be detrimental and not safe. And another reminder this weekend if you’re going to, frequent bars like this have a plan in place to get home Uber, Lyft, designated driver.”

