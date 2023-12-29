Catching up with Notre Dame’s first-ever female drum major at the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - When the Notre Dame football team takes the field on Friday afternoon at the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, so will the Band of the Fighting Irish.

Our affiliate KTSM spoke with El Paso native Linda Lawson, who happens to have been the first female drum major in Notre Dame’s history.

“When I was at Notre Dame in 1980, with the Notre Dame band, I was by myself. I was the individual with so much attention because I was the first female drum major,” Lawson said. “After the first game, you know, they had to tailor a drum major suit for me because they never had a female; it was either too big or whatever. And so, after the first performance, which it was against Purdue who was nationally televised, the next day the band director Mr. O’Brien received some phone calls from an order of nuns that said they would be willing to alter my uniform so that it fit better.”

According to Larry Dwyer, assistant director of the band, Notre Dame has had 23-24 female drum majors in its history.

Lawson said it’s great to see the traditional Notre Dame band play again 43 years after she led it.

