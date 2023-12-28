Sun Bowl press conference with Notre Dame, Oregon State head coaches

EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is in El Paso, Texas, gearing up for its Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State, and we’re set to hear from the head coaches on both sides on Thursday afternoon.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and Beavers interim head coach Kefense Hynson will talk to the media ahead of Friday afternoon’s game. Both teams have been dealing with a lot of changes heading into the postseason and will look different on the gridiron and on the sidelines.

Notre Dame will have an entirely new-look offense, as four of its top wide receivers entered the transfer portal, multiple other players opted out of the game to focus on the NFL Draft, and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker left for a head coaching gig.

Meanwhile, Oregon State’s head coach left to fill the coaching vacancy at Michigan State and starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is one of several Beavers players to enter the transfer portal or opt out of the Sun Bowl.

