Sun Bowl press conference with Notre Dame, Oregon State head coaches

Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is in El Paso, Texas, gearing up for its Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State, and we’re set to hear from the head coaches on both sides on Thursday afternoon.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and Beavers interim head coach Kefense Hynson will talk to the media ahead of Friday afternoon’s game. Both teams have been dealing with a lot of changes heading into the postseason and will look different on the gridiron and on the sidelines.

Notre Dame will have an entirely new-look offense, as four of its top wide receivers entered the transfer portal, multiple other players opted out of the game to focus on the NFL Draft, and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker left for a head coaching gig.

Meanwhile, Oregon State’s head coach left to fill the coaching vacancy at Michigan State and starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is one of several Beavers players to enter the transfer portal or opt out of the Sun Bowl.

You can watch Thursday’s presser above!

Notre Dame

Irish players confident in new-look offense ahead of Sun Bowl

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
The Irish arrived in Texas on Christmas Eve and now have a couple practices under their belt, which will be very important come gameday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) drives to the basket as South Carolina center Kamilla...

Hannah Hidalgo named National Freshman of the Week; 4th award this week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Neill
Another day means another award for Notre Dame freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo.

Notre Dame

Irish in El Paso gearing up for Sun Bowl

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill
The Irish arrived in Texas back on Christmas Eve and are now practicing for Friday’s game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo named AP National Player of the Week

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill
Hidalgo was also named this week's ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

Notre Dame

The Sun Bowl makes sure teams participating in the game each year have the opportunity to give...

ND football team visits 2 children’s hospitals in El Paso ahead of Sun Bowl matchup

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The Sun Bowl makes sure teams participating in the game each year have the opportunity to give back to the community and kids in the city they play in.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper (13) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper declares for NFL Draft

Updated: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
Harper had already opted out of playing in Notre Dame's upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Notre Dame

The four-star signal caller from Michigan recently signed with the Irish as part of their 2024...

4-star QB CJ Carr already getting acclimated with Irish

Updated: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill
The four-star signal caller from Michigan arrived on campus early, giving him the opportunity to participate in Notre Dame’s bowl practices.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men snap 3-game losing streak in 60-56 win over Marist

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Markus Burton scored 21 points and Notre Dame defeated Marist 60-56 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Notre Dame

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock

Reports: Mike Denbrock hired as Notre Dame football’s new offensive coordinator

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Denbrock has been working for former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly at LSU.

Notre Dame

Hidalgo’s triple-double leads No. 14 Notre Dame over Western Michigan 84-47

Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
There have been 12 double-doubles in school history and Hannah Hidalgo's 26 points are the most ever in a triple-double.