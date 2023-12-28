Advertise With Us

‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday

A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration. (Source: @subfertilesyd/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s special family moment is going viral.

TikTok user @subfertilesyd recently shared her daughter meeting her 103-year-old great-grandmother for the first time in person.

The video shows the heartwarming moment when 9-month-old Margot is handed over to her Nannie.

“Such a special day. Margot meets Nannie,” the user wrote in the video post.

The video showed the two bonding by sharing hugs and not leaving each other’s side during Nannie’s 103rd birthday celebration.

“It was more special than you could have ever imagined,” the video poster shared.

The video has since been viewed over 45,000 times with many viewers leaving comments regarding the special moment.

“The way your daughter looks at her it’s like she’s saying, ‘I know you! Our hearts and souls have met before!’” Steph Whitney commented.

Nannie even responded to a few of the comments asking what her secret was for living such a long life.

“Cultivating young friends. Eating meat, potatoes and gravy,” she is quoted as saying.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka man found alive after crashing truck on I-94, being trapped for 6 days
Matthew Reum
Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
St. Joseph County Jail
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve
New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion

Latest News

The Irish arrived in Texas on Christmas Eve and now have a couple practices under their belt,...
Notre Dame ready for Sun Bowl with new-look offense
Goshen’s first female mayor sworn in Wednesday night
Goshen’s first female mayor sworn in Wednesday night
A 103-year-old great-grandmother got to meet her granddaughter during her birthday...
Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out