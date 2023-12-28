Advertise With Us

RV shipments could bounce back in 2024, report says

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana produces the most RVs in the world, and despite a slight slide in 2023 shipments, the industry remains optimistic.

According to our reporting partners at The South Bend Tribune, a new report released by the RV Industry Association projects a modest rebound in 2024.

The report says that 2024 RV shipments are expected to range between 343,900 to 356,300 units, representing an 11.8 to 15.8% increase. In 2023, those shipments ranged between 302,100 to 313,400 units.

High interest rates, declining consumer buying power and built-up RV inventory led to a decline in shipments for 2023, per the report.

