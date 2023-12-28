Advertise With Us

Over 60 Indiana businesses receive portion of $25M grant to bolster child care

(123RF)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WNDU) - The phrase “it takes a village” is ringing true as the state announced more than $18.1 million in funding for Hoosier businesses to strengthen child care benefits to employees.

According to the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, the Employer-Sponsored Child Care Fund is a $25 million program that provides seed funding for employers and local communities to expand employer-subsidized child care benefits to address growing local child care needs.

On Thursday, the first round of funding was distributed across 64 Hoosier businesses, 33 of which plan on providing on-site child care, and 13 will offer child care tuition benefits to workers. The remaining companies plan to offer support in a variety of ways, including seat reservations at partner child care centers.

“We wanted those who know first-hand the critical needs of their employees, and those who are best positioned to partner in their communities, to create child care solutions for their workforce, and they delivered,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a press release. “This effort harnesses the combined efforts of businesses, community groups, and schools that want to support working Hoosiers’ careers and our youngest learners across the state.”

The program is a partnership with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and uses a portion of the state’s remaining federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Round One recipients out of our area:

  • Instrumental Machine & Development LLC received $50,000 in Warsaw
  • Navarre Hospitality Group received $200,000 in South Bend
  • Rochester Community School Corporation received $128,638
  • American Licorice Company received $200,000 in LaPorte
  • Whitko Community Schools received $180,360
  • Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation, Inc. received $287,500 in Portage
  • LaGrange County Community Foundation received $50,000
  • Avanti Group LLC received $349,924 in South Bend
  • Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce received $490,000
  • Elkhart Community Schools received $300,000
  • LaPorte Community School Corporation Child Care received $750,000
  • Plymouth Community Schools received $350,000

Round Two awardees will be announced in early 2024 and will receive the remaining funds.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Reum
Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
Mishawaka man found alive after crashing truck on I-94, being trapped for 6 days
St. Joseph County Jail
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Staying cloudy with light rain through Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Marcus Freeman touched on the Sun Bowl’s place in college football lore with it being the...
Freeman talks about team's excitement for Sun Bowl
A speed carving competition takes place at the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival in Niles, Jan....
20th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles