Over 60 Indiana businesses receive portion of $25M grant to bolster child care
INDIANA (WNDU) - The phrase “it takes a village” is ringing true as the state announced more than $18.1 million in funding for Hoosier businesses to strengthen child care benefits to employees.
According to the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, the Employer-Sponsored Child Care Fund is a $25 million program that provides seed funding for employers and local communities to expand employer-subsidized child care benefits to address growing local child care needs.
On Thursday, the first round of funding was distributed across 64 Hoosier businesses, 33 of which plan on providing on-site child care, and 13 will offer child care tuition benefits to workers. The remaining companies plan to offer support in a variety of ways, including seat reservations at partner child care centers.
“We wanted those who know first-hand the critical needs of their employees, and those who are best positioned to partner in their communities, to create child care solutions for their workforce, and they delivered,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a press release. “This effort harnesses the combined efforts of businesses, community groups, and schools that want to support working Hoosiers’ careers and our youngest learners across the state.”
The program is a partnership with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and uses a portion of the state’s remaining federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round One recipients out of our area:
- Instrumental Machine & Development LLC received $50,000 in Warsaw
- Navarre Hospitality Group received $200,000 in South Bend
- Rochester Community School Corporation received $128,638
- American Licorice Company received $200,000 in LaPorte
- Whitko Community Schools received $180,360
- Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation, Inc. received $287,500 in Portage
- LaGrange County Community Foundation received $50,000
- Avanti Group LLC received $349,924 in South Bend
- Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce received $490,000
- Elkhart Community Schools received $300,000
- LaPorte Community School Corporation Child Care received $750,000
- Plymouth Community Schools received $350,000
Round Two awardees will be announced in early 2024 and will receive the remaining funds.
