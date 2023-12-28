Notre Dame excited for opportunities at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - If you’re a Notre Dame football fan, you might be thinking that the Irish are playing in a “pointless” or meaningless” bowl game this year.

And it’s hard to blame you. With a handful of players either opting out of Friday’s game or heading elsewhere in the transfer portal, you could argue that Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State isn’t worth getting excited for.

But don’t say that to Marcus Freeman. He says that his team is excited for the opportunity to be playing in El Paso.

“The competitive spirit that they have — they understand the great opportunity we have in front of us,” Freeman told the media on Thursday during a joint news conference with Oregon State interim head coach Kefense Hynson. “We’re looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.”

While the Sun Bowl isn’t a New Year’s Six bowl, Freeman pointed out that it’s the second-oldest bowl game in the country behind the Rose Bowl.

“I remember growing up as a kid and hearing about the Sun Bowl,” he recalled. “I know this is a lot of our first times being down here, but the tradition, the respect of this game is something you’re humbled to be a part of. Yes, there’s an opponent and that competitive spirit when two teams come together and play each other, but it’s another piece of being here in El Paso — part of the Sun Bowl — that I think excites our entire program.”

A bowl game with an extensive history will feature some brand-new opportunities for the Irish roster. There’s no Sam Hartman, there’s no Audric Estimé, and the list doesn’t stop there.

With all the transfers and opt outs in recent weeks, it’s a chance for some new faces to emerge on both sides of the ball. But for the guys who’ll hang up their blue and gold jerseys after this week, Friday marks one last chance to cement their legacy at the collegiate level.

“Grasp this opportunity,” Freeman said. “There’s guys that this is going to be their first time staring for Notre Dame. There’s also guys that this is their last time playing for Notre Dame. I think every single person that’s gonna have an opportunity has a different opportunity in front of them, but grasp yours.

“If you’re a first time starter like Charles Jagusah, our left tackle — you know what? Go show that you can be the future left tackle of this program. That’s why you’re going to go out there, and we have a strong belief in him,” he continued. “But also, you think about the JD Bertrands, the Javontae Jean-Baptistes, the DJ Browns. . . I could go on and on about the guys that have chosen to make this their last game. They didn’t have to play in this game. And they’ve chosen to make this their last game. They have an opportunity right in front of them that I want them to grasp, too.”

Freeman also touched on his expectations for Steve Angeli. The backup signal-caller will be starting in place of Sam Hartman. His advice for Angeli? Be yourself.

“You’ve gotta be Steve Angeli,” he said. “Don’t be Sam Hartman, don’t be anybody else. Be Steve Angeli.”

Much like the Fighting Irish, the Beavers have been making some major adjustments due to transfers and opt outs. Hynson talked about his approach to preparing to face a quarterback who isn’t on much film.

“You just gotta dive into the tape, try to find as much film as you can,” he said. “With technology now, you can pretty much make a cut up of any player that’s ever played college football. You can find as many snaps as they’ve got, and then you just coach it from there.”

