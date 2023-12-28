Advertise With Us

Mishawaka crash survivor’s condition upgraded to serious

Matthew Reum
Matthew Reum(Haley Traxler/GoFundMe)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The condition of a Mishawaka man who survived after crashing his truck and being trapped for six days has improved from “critical” to “serious.”

Matthew Reum, 27, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend Tuesday after two fishermen found him in his crashed vehicle under a bridge on I-94 in Porter County.

Reum had part of his left leg amputated to save his life. He remained in critical condition, but the hospital has just upgraded his condition to serious.

Reum was traveling west on I-94 on Dec. 20 when he somehow lost control of his vehicle and ended up in Porter County’s Salt Creek, below the overpass.

He was trapped inside the vehicle until the fishermen discovered him six days later.

Many people have called his story nothing short of a “Christmas Miracle.”

