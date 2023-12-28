Michiana Eats: JC's Coal Oven Pizza Co.

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new place to get pizza in Granger, and it’s one of the few places in the area with a coal oven.

JC’s Coal Oven Pizza Co. opened at the beginning of September in the same spot as the former Tony Sacco’s in Toscana Park.

Each pizza is made with fresh sauce, ingredients and dough made daily.

“Truly blessed to be here,” said owner and founder Jesse Onate. “Having the best ingredients, with the best team, hospitality. I think we’re on to something here.”

JC’s Coal Oven Pizza Co. is located at 201 Florence Avenue in Granger.

To learn more and to view their menu, click here.

