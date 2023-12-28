Advertise With Us

Michiana Eats: JC's Coal Oven Pizza Co.

JC'S Coal Oven Pizza Co. opened on Sept. 1 in the same spot as the former Tony Sacco's Pizza in Toscana Park.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new place to get pizza in Granger, and it’s one of the few places in the area with a coal oven.

JC’s Coal Oven Pizza Co. opened at the beginning of September in the same spot as the former Tony Sacco’s in Toscana Park.

Each pizza is made with fresh sauce, ingredients and dough made daily.

“Truly blessed to be here,” said owner and founder Jesse Onate. “Having the best ingredients, with the best team, hospitality. I think we’re on to something here.”

JC’s Coal Oven Pizza Co. is located at 201 Florence Avenue in Granger.

To learn more and to view their menu, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Reum
Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
Mishawaka man found alive after crashing truck on I-94, being trapped for 6 days
St. Joseph County Jail
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Benton Harbor ends water bottle program as city completes lead line replacement project
Benton Harbor ends water bottle program as city completes lead line replacement project
Benton Harbor ends water bottle program as city completes lead line replacement project
Kwanzaa celebration underway at St. Joseph County Public Library
Surviving emergencies in your car after disaster strikes