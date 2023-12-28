Maple City Ice Bowl fighting food insecurity in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - These next few weeks are a dream come true for sports fans. There’s football to watch and basketball games, too.

And in Goshen, there’s the one and only Maple City Ice Bowl! It’s coming up on Jan. 6.

The Maple City Ice Bowl is a great way to have fun while giving back, as this disc golf charity event raises money for The Window food pantry in Goshen. The tournament’s goal is to raise $30,000.

Jason Samuel, the tournament’s director, joined us on 16 Morning News Now to tell us more about the tournament and the urgent need to feed the hungry in Goshen. You can watch his full conversation with Christine Karsten in the video above!

The 2024 Maple City Ice Bowl takes place on Jan. 6 at Ox Bow Park. To register, click here.

For more information on The Window food pantry and to donate, click here.

