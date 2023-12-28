Man arrested at University Park Mall for string of thefts in Marshall County

Eric Barnard
Eric Barnard(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is connected to a string of thefts in Marshall County was arrested last week inside University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Eric Barnard is suspected of being involved in numerous thefts in and around the county. He was taken into custody last Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Barnard is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on two felony counts of theft.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

