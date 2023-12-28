Irish players confident in new-look offense ahead of Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - Bowl week continues for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish are down in El Paso, Texas, getting ready for their Sun Bowl matchup on Friday against Oregon State.

The Irish arrived in Texas on Christmas Eve and now have a couple practices under their belt. Those will be important come gameday because this is an entirely new-look offense since their last game of the regular season.

The Irish lost four of their top wide receivers to the transfer portal. They’ve also had multiple opt outs, including quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé, and offensive linemen Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker left for a head coaching gig, leaving quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli as the OC for Friday’s game.

The Irish have had to make a lot of adjustments, but the players don’t seem to be too phased by it.

“The players and coaches have done a great job with all of the distractions of keeping focus and getting our work done,” says sophomore tight end Eli Raridon. “I feel really confident about where we are right now.”

Sophomore running back Jadarian Price is looking forward to giving Irish fans a glimpse of what this team will look like next year.

“Just to prove that I can put a final stamp on the season and going into next season show all of Notre Dame fans that they should be even more excited for next season,” Price says. “Just to continue to build on the standard of our running back room. The offense is going to be the same and coach Guidugli is going to do a great job calling plays.”

The Sun Bowl kicks off this Friday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

