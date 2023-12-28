Advertise With Us

Irish players confident in new-look offense ahead of Sun Bowl

The Irish have had to make a lot of adjustments, but the players don’t seem to be too phased by it.
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - Bowl week continues for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish are down in El Paso, Texas, getting ready for their Sun Bowl matchup on Friday against Oregon State.

The Irish arrived in Texas on Christmas Eve and now have a couple practices under their belt. Those will be important come gameday because this is an entirely new-look offense since their last game of the regular season.

The Irish lost four of their top wide receivers to the transfer portal. They’ve also had multiple opt outs, including quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé, and offensive linemen Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker left for a head coaching gig, leaving quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli as the OC for Friday’s game.

The Irish have had to make a lot of adjustments, but the players don’t seem to be too phased by it.

“The players and coaches have done a great job with all of the distractions of keeping focus and getting our work done,” says sophomore tight end Eli Raridon. “I feel really confident about where we are right now.”

Sophomore running back Jadarian Price is looking forward to giving Irish fans a glimpse of what this team will look like next year.

“Just to prove that I can put a final stamp on the season and going into next season show all of Notre Dame fans that they should be even more excited for next season,” Price says. “Just to continue to build on the standard of our running back room. The offense is going to be the same and coach Guidugli is going to do a great job calling plays.”

The Sun Bowl kicks off this Friday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka man found alive after crashing truck on I-94, being trapped for 6 days
Matthew Reum
Rescue of Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
St. Joseph County Jail
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve
New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion

Latest News

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) drives to the basket as South Carolina center Kamilla...
Hannah Hidalgo named National Freshman of the Week; 4th award this week
Irish in El Paso gearing up for Sun Bowl
Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo named AP National Player of the Week
The Sun Bowl makes sure teams participating in the game each year have the opportunity to give...
ND football team visits 2 children’s hospitals in El Paso ahead of Sun Bowl matchup